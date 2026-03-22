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Energy Rebate Open House

Energy Rebate Open House

An Energy Rebate Open House will take place at La Plata Electric Association's Bodo Park Office on Wednesday, June 10th. Short presentations will be given at 4:15 and 5:30﻿.
The Colorado Energy Office will provide food. Registration is at: fourcore.org.

See if you qualify for $14,000 in rebates, while funds last!

- Learn about electrification and energy efficiency options and available rebates
- Connect directly with HEAR-approved local contractors
- Receive assistance from Colorado Energy -Office staff with eligibility and the application process
- Explore additional incentives and financing options with LPEA and 4CORE experts

The Colorado Energy Office will sponsor food for the event. Register for FREE on the 4CORE website: https://www.fourcore.org/events/heat-pumps-home-efficiency-rebates-6kase

La Plata Electric Association
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

La Plata Electric Association
970-247-5786
lpea.coop
La Plata Electric Association
45 Stewart St
Durango, Colorado 81303
memberservices@lpea.coop
lpea.coop