An Energy Rebate Open House will take place at La Plata Electric Association's Bodo Park Office on Wednesday, June 10th. Short presentations will be given at 4:15 and 5:30﻿.

The Colorado Energy Office will provide food. Registration is at: fourcore.org.

See if you qualify for $14,000 in rebates, while funds last!

- Learn about electrification and energy efficiency options and available rebates

- Connect directly with HEAR-approved local contractors

- Receive assistance from Colorado Energy -Office staff with eligibility and the application process

- Explore additional incentives and financing options with LPEA and 4CORE experts

The Colorado Energy Office will sponsor food for the event. Register for FREE on the 4CORE website: https://www.fourcore.org/events/heat-pumps-home-efficiency-rebates-6kase