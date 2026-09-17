Emptiness: A Nonresidential Weekend Retreat with nico hase & Tatsudo Nicole Baden Roshi

Things feel solid. The self feels solid, the moment feels solid, the trouble we're in feels most solid of all. And yet, upon inspection, experience keeps refusing to hold still. This is what the Buddha pointed to when he taught emptiness: the discovery that what seems fixed is being quietly assembled, moment after moment.

This is a mostly-silent weekend of meditation, lightly guided, with short talks and conversation to open and close each day, and time in between to let the body and breath show us what's here when we stop insisting on solidity.

nico hase comes to this from the early Buddhist tradition; Tasudo Nicole Baden Roshi teaches in the Zen tradition. Two lineages, two ways of pointing to emptiness.

No prior meditation experience required. Come and see for yourself.