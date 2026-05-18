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Election 2026 A Year of Decision at a Time of Division Guest Speaker David French

Election 2026 A Year of Decision at a Time of Division Guest Speaker David French

The La Plata Branch of Restore the Balance will live stream "Election 2026: A Year of Decision at a Time of Division," at 6:30 on Thursday, May 21st in Noble Hall, Room 130 at Fort Lewis College.

Prominent Conservative New Your Time Columnist David French is the guest speaker.

Fort Lewis College
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026

Event Supported By

Restore the Balance
rtblaplatacounty@gmail.com
https://www.restorethebalance.org/
Fort Lewis College
Noble Hall, Room 130
Durango, Colorado 81301