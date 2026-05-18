Election 2026 A Year of Decision at a Time of Division Guest Speaker David French
Election 2026 A Year of Decision at a Time of Division Guest Speaker David French
The La Plata Branch of Restore the Balance will live stream "Election 2026: A Year of Decision at a Time of Division," at 6:30 on Thursday, May 21st in Noble Hall, Room 130 at Fort Lewis College.
Prominent Conservative New Your Time Columnist David French is the guest speaker.
Fort Lewis College
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
Restore the Balance
rtblaplatacounty@gmail.com
Fort Lewis College
Noble Hall, Room 130Durango, Colorado 81301