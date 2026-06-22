Durango Nordic Running Biathlon

Durango Nordic will host a Running Biathlon fundraiser at 8AM on Saturday, July 18th at the Nordic Center.

Details and registration are available at durangonordic.org.

Participants will be taught rifle safety as a fundamental skill for this sport.

This event will be a pursuit style race of 1 lap with 3 shooting stages, of 5 shots each, along the route. Each missed shot will result in a time penalty (No penalty laps in this race). The lap length will be 3-5km depending on age group. The person with the fastest time, after adding in penalty shot times, wins the race. Participants will start in a random order, separated by 30 seconds for each racer.

