Durango Nordic Night Ski Swap

Durango Nordic's Annual Nordic Night Ski Swap takes place from 5 to 7 on Thursday, November 12th at Pine Needle Mountaineering. Durangonordic.org has details on gear drop off.

brings our Nordic community together to swap cross-country and snowshoe gear and get excited about the winter ski season ahead. This year, Durango Nordic is with Pine Needle Mountaineering and Durango Outdoor Exchange to have new, last-season gear at great prices in addition to community member used gear.