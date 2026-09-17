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Durango Nordic Night Ski Swap

Durango Nordic Night Ski Swap

Durango Nordic's Annual Nordic Night Ski Swap takes place from 5 to 7 on Thursday, November 12th at Pine Needle Mountaineering. Durangonordic.org has details on gear drop off.

brings our Nordic community together to swap cross-country and snowshoe gear and get excited about the winter ski season ahead. This year, Durango Nordic is with Pine Needle Mountaineering and Durango Outdoor Exchange to have new, last-season gear at great prices in addition to community member used gear.

Pine Needle Mountaineering
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Durango Nordic Ski Club
info@durangonordic.org
www.durangonordic.org
Pine Needle Mountaineering