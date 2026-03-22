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Durango Gallery Association Spring Gallery Walk The ArtRoom Collective

Durango Gallery Association Spring Gallery Walk The ArtRoom Collective

Durango Gallery Association Spring Gallery Walk
The ArtRoom Collective
May 8 from 4 - 7pm
1309 E 3rd Avenue, Durango, CO 81301
https://www.theartroomcollective.com/
theartroomcollective@gmail.com

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1589557005452984

Join us for the Durango Gallery Association Spring Gallery Walk on Friday, May 8 from 4–7pm—an evening when galleries across Durango stay open late and come alive with art, conversation, and community.

Start your Gallery Walk at The ArtRoom Collective in the Smiley Building and enter to win a $100 gift certificate toward any artist’s work—your chance to take home something meaningful and one-of-a-kind. Enjoy light refreshments as you explore fresh work inside our vibrant, working studio gallery.

The ArtRoom will also feature a special New Works Exhibit, highlighting the most recent works of many artists.

Durango’s art scene is rich, eclectic, and deeply rooted in both local and nationally recognized talent, and the Gallery Walk is the perfect way to experience it—whether you’re discovering new artists or reconnecting with favorites.

At The ArtRoom Collective, 23 artists create and share their work under one roof. From paintings and jewelry to ceramics, glass, and handcrafted goods, you’re bound to find something that speaks to you.

Come wander, connect, and maybe even leave with a piece you love.

To learn more, visit https://www.theartroomcollective.com/

The ArtRoom Collective at the Smiley Building
Free
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026

Event Supported By

The ArtRoom Collective at the Smiley
theartroomcollective@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Jennifer Floyd
cartwheelstudio@yahoo.com
https://www.theartroomcollective.com
The ArtRoom Collective at the Smiley Building
1309 E. 3rd Ave.
Durango, Colorado 81301