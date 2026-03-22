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Durango Friends of the Arts Garage Sale

Durango Friends of the Arts Garage Sale

The Animas Valley Grange will host a Garage Sale from 8 to 3 on Saturday, May 30th. All proceeds go to the Durango Friends of the Arts Grant fund.

Get great deals on household goods, antiques, collectibles, toys, furniture, clothes and so much more!

Durango Friends of the Arts is a 501c3 exempt non-profit organization.

The Animas Valley Grange
08:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Durango Friends of the Arts
https://durangofriends.org
The Animas Valley Grange
7271 County Rd 203
Durango, Colorado 81301