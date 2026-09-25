Durango Bluegrass Meltdwon Annual Fall Fundraiser

Join the Durango Bluegrass Meltdown for a Fall Fundraiser on Friday, November 6th, at the American Legion in downtown Durango!

Enjoy live music from Tone Dog with special guests Gene Libbea and Alissa Wolf, plus an opening set by Steezy Strings and a silent auction.

Doors open at 6, with music until 10. Tickets are $20 online and at the door. Proceeds benefit the Durango Bluegrass Meltdown and Meltdown Kids.

More information at durangomeltdown.com.

Links..

Tickets: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2026-durango-meltdown-fall-fundraiser

Silent Auction: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2026-durango-meltdown-fundraiser-silent-auction-2