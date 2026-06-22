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Dig Into Reading: Paintosaurus

Dig Into Reading: Paintosaurus

With a variety of painting tools and styles, make a great dinosaur creation!

Ready to unearth your artistic side? Join us for some dinosaur-themed painting! We'll make fun relief paintings by placing dinosaur shapes, then scraping and smoothing paint to create a dino-riffic work of art to take home with you.

This program is designed for kids ages 5-12 and their caregivers and will be fun for the whole family!

The Durango Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301
Durango, Colorado 81301