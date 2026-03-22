Dig Into Reading: Hatch a Dinosaur
Dig Into Reading: Hatch a Dinosaur
Hatch a dinosaur with the power of chemistry!
Raise your very own dinosaur from an egg! Use the power of science to dissolve the shell and uncover the dinosaur. Each dinosaur is a mystery until it hatches; which will you discover?
For ages 5 to 12.
Durango Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301