Dig Into Reading: Excavation Exploration

Come excavate your own dinosaur fossil in an Excavation Exploration!

Paleontologists have lots of jobs, including excavation! Join us for a replica excavation, extracting a dinosaur fossil from the "bedrock" in a hand-held dig site. Use special tools, practice scientific skills, and leave with an awesome artifact from your experience.

This program is designed for kids ages 5-12 and their caregivers and will be fun for the whole family!