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Dig Into Reading: Excavation Exploration

Dig Into Reading: Excavation Exploration

Come excavate your own dinosaur fossil in an Excavation Exploration!

Paleontologists have lots of jobs, including excavation! Join us for a replica excavation, extracting a dinosaur fossil from the "bedrock" in a hand-held dig site. Use special tools, practice scientific skills, and leave with an awesome artifact from your experience.

This program is designed for kids ages 5-12 and their caregivers and will be fun for the whole family!

Durango Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
durangogov.org/library
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301