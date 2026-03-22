Dig Into Reading: Excavation Exploration
Dig Into Reading: Excavation Exploration
Come excavate your own dinosaur fossil in an Excavation Exploration!
Paleontologists have lots of jobs, including excavation! Join us for a replica excavation, extracting a dinosaur fossil from the "bedrock" in a hand-held dig site. Use special tools, practice scientific skills, and leave with an awesome artifact from your experience.
This program is designed for kids ages 5-12 and their caregivers and will be fun for the whole family!
Durango Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301