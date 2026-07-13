Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dig Into Reading: Dinosaur Engineers

Dig Into Reading: Dinosaur Engineers

Practice your STEAM skills with some unexpected materials to construct your very own dinosaur!

Join us for some STEAM fun to engineer you very own dinosaur! Using some unconventional building materials, learn about building, angles, and reinforcement in order to make a dinosaur that can stand on its own. Practice innovation and make changes to build a dinosaur that's as Terrific as a T-rex!

This program is designed for kids ages 5-12 and their caregivers and will be fun for the whole family!

Durango Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301