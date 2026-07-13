Dig Into Reading: Dinosaur Engineers

Practice your STEAM skills with some unexpected materials to construct your very own dinosaur!

Join us for some STEAM fun to engineer you very own dinosaur! Using some unconventional building materials, learn about building, angles, and reinforcement in order to make a dinosaur that can stand on its own. Practice innovation and make changes to build a dinosaur that's as Terrific as a T-rex!

This program is designed for kids ages 5-12 and their caregivers and will be fun for the whole family!