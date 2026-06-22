Dig Into Reading: Dinolympics

Race against the clock and other teams to win the Dinosaur Olympics!

Dinosaurs came in all shapes, sizes and different strengths! Like the dinosaurs, you’ll get to test your Dino knowledge, strength, speed, and teamwork in a series of dinosaur-themed challenges. Race against the clock and other teams to win the Dinosaur Olympics! Come with a team or find new dino-friends to make a team!

Great for ages 5-12 and families!