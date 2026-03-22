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Dig Into Reading: Adapt to Survive

Dig Into Reading: Adapt to Survive

Come learn about adaptations and design you own dinosaur with clay and crafting materials!

Come Dig Into Reading with a Dinosaur themed STEAM activity! Learn about biology and paleontology while discussing adaptations, and design a dinosaur that can survive in whatever environment you imagine. Using air-dry clay and other crafting materials, make your dream dino come to life to survive and thrive!

This program is designed for kids ages 5-12 and their caregivers and will be fun for the whole family!

Durango Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
durangogov.org/library
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301