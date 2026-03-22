Dig Into Reading: Adapt to Survive

Come learn about adaptations and design you own dinosaur with clay and crafting materials!

Come Dig Into Reading with a Dinosaur themed STEAM activity! Learn about biology and paleontology while discussing adaptations, and design a dinosaur that can survive in whatever environment you imagine. Using air-dry clay and other crafting materials, make your dream dino come to life to survive and thrive!

This program is designed for kids ages 5-12 and their caregivers and will be fun for the whole family!