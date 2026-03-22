Dig Into Reading: Adapt to Survive
Dig Into Reading: Adapt to Survive
Come learn about adaptations and design you own dinosaur with clay and crafting materials!
Come Dig Into Reading with a Dinosaur themed STEAM activity! Learn about biology and paleontology while discussing adaptations, and design a dinosaur that can survive in whatever environment you imagine. Using air-dry clay and other crafting materials, make your dream dino come to life to survive and thrive!
This program is designed for kids ages 5-12 and their caregivers and will be fun for the whole family!
Durango Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301