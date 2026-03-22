At a Death Cafe people gather to eat cake, drink tea and discuss death. Our objective is 'to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives'.

A Death Café is a group directed discussion of death; it is not a grief support group.

The Death Café offers an accessible, respectful and confidential space where strangers gather to eat cake, drink tea and discuss death. Death Cafés are open to, and respectful of, people of all communities and belief systems.

The model was developed by Jon Underwood and Sue Barsky Reid, based on the ideas of Bernard Crettaz. To find out more visit deathcafe.com.

We will be meeting the in Program Room on the second floor of the library.