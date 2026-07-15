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D&D Club at Fort Lewis Mesa Library

D&D Club at Fort Lewis Mesa Library

Fridays: D&D Club for grades 6-12. Crawl dungeons. Fight dragons. Make new friends. Oh yeah, there’s snacks. We’re playing 5e with a mix of 2014 and 2024 rules. The party is level 3-5. If you know what any of this means, you should definitely join us. Huzzah! (No prior experience or materials necessary). See calendar for times.

Fort Lewis Mesa Library
Every week through Aug 21, 2026.
Friday: 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Fort Lewis Mesa Library
11274 CO State Hwy 140
Hesperus, Colorado 81326
(970) 425-5610 ext. 1
chris@swlplibrarydistrict.org
https://swlplibrarydistrict.org/