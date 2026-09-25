Creatures at the Edge Halloween Costume Contest
Creatures at the Edge Halloween Costume Contest
Win a Share of $8,500 Cash Saturday, October 31, 2026 Registration at 5pm, Contest starts at 7pm, 2 Categories: Scariest and Original.
1st place: $2,500 Cash
2nd place: $1,250
3rd place: $500
DJ E.S.S. 6pm - 10pm
Northern Edge Casino
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
quaciegilchrist@nnge.org
Northern Edge Casino
2752 Indian Service Road 36Farmington, New Mexico 87401
505-960-7000