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Creatures at the Edge Halloween Costume Contest

Creatures at the Edge Halloween Costume Contest

Win a Share of $8,500 Cash Saturday, October 31, 2026 Registration at 5pm, Contest starts at 7pm, 2 Categories: Scariest and Original.
1st place: $2,500 Cash
2nd place: $1,250
3rd place: $500

DJ E.S.S. 6pm - 10pm

Northern Edge Casino
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

quaciegilchrist@nnge.org
Northern Edge Casino
2752 Indian Service Road 36
Farmington, New Mexico 87401
505-960-7000
https://www.northernedgecasino.com/entertainment/