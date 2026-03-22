Craft Nights Rock!: Rock Decorating
Craft Nights Rock!: Rock Decorating
Pine River Library Outdoors on Garden Side or Community Room
Tap into your creative side by rock "painting" like you did as a kid, but with less mess using acrylic markers! This program is free and open to all ages.
Pine River Library
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org