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Craft Nights Rock!: Rock Decorating

Craft Nights Rock!: Rock Decorating

Pine River Library Outdoors on Garden Side or Community Room

Tap into your creative side by rock "painting" like you did as a kid, but with less mess using acrylic markers! This program is free and open to all ages.

Pine River Library
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org