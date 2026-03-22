Craft Night at Lost Goat: Fairy & Gnome Homes
Craft Night at Lost Goat: Fairy & Gnome Homes
Adults, it's your time to shine! You can finally enjoy drinks while creating a craft at Lost Goat Tavern! Enjoy an evening of creativity as we create whimsical gnomes, fairies, and woodland homes. The library brings the craft supplies, and you bring your creative side (and cash if you want food and drinks - we don't supply EVERYTHING!)
Lost Goat Tavern (formerly Billy Goat)
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Lost Goat Tavern (formerly Billy Goat)
39848 US 160Bayfield, Colorado 81122
9708842525
joanna@prlibrary.org