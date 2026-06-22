Cookbook Club: Secret Family Recipes

Let's get together and cook a potluck of recipes from our families!

This month will be a little different than our usual Cookbook Club meetings. Everyone is invited to cook a recipe that has been passed down in your family or was a part of your childhood. No need to share the exact written recipe with the group, but feel free to share if you would like!

Here's how it works:

1. Register for the club online.

2. Cook your recipe for a group potluck at the library!