Cookbook Club
Cookbook Club
Pine River Community Room
Each month on the third Wednesday at noon we'll gather together and share a potluck of recipes from a chosen cookbook, chef, or cuisine! Stop by the library and pick up a copy of that month's cookbook and then call or email Joanna to RSVP and let the library know what recipe you'll be making for the potluck (970.884.2222 ext. 517, joanna@prlibrary.org)!
May 20th: Tapas (include Betty Crocker Tiny Bites & Graze)
June 17th: Thai cuisine
July 15th: Salads (includes pasta salads, etc)
August 19th: Dip it! (foods that include dips)
September 16th: Southwest cuisine
October 21st: Good Things (Samin Nesrat)
November 18th: French cuisine
December 16th: Cookie Exchange / Charcuterie
Pine River Library
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM, every month on Wednesday through Dec 16, 2026.
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org