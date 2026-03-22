Cookbook Club

Pine River Community Room

Each month on the third Wednesday at noon we'll gather together and share a potluck of recipes from a chosen cookbook, chef, or cuisine! Stop by the library and pick up a copy of that month's cookbook and then call or email Joanna to RSVP and let the library know what recipe you'll be making for the potluck (970.884.2222 ext. 517, joanna@prlibrary.org)!

May 20th: Tapas (include Betty Crocker Tiny Bites & Graze)

June 17th: Thai cuisine

July 15th: Salads (includes pasta salads, etc)

August 19th: Dip it! (foods that include dips)

September 16th: Southwest cuisine

October 21st: Good Things (Samin Nesrat)

November 18th: French cuisine

December 16th: Cookie Exchange / Charcuterie