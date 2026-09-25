Community Meet & Greet "North County" La Plata and San Juan County (Silverton)

Please come to converse with your "North County" and San Juan County neighbors about policies that affect us all as rural mountain communities AND

Ask the Candidates / Incumbents!

Katie Stewart (D) 59th District and Elizabeth Philbrick (D) La Plata County Commissioner want to meet and hear from you.

Both are running for re-election this mid-term cycle.

An opportunity for healthy, productive discourse with each other:

WE THE PEOPLE

EVERYONE WELCOME

Coffee, Tea and Water will be provided.

Visit our Facebook Event to rsvp, take part in the discussion: https://www.facebook.com/events/1973365293795103?active_tab=about

facebook.com/mothercline