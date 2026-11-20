Community Listening Session at Sunnyside Library
Community Listening Session at Sunnyside Library
Monday, Dec. 7, 5:30 - 7:00 pm: Community Listening Session. Join Colorado State University Extension for a community conversation. Share your perspectives, experiences, and ideas to inform research and educational programs. Help create learning opportunities and creative solutions for La Plata County’s needs. We will explore topics of community and economic development, youth development, and family wellbeing.
Sunnyside Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026
Sunnyside Library
75 County Road 218Durango, Colorado 81303
(970) 425-5610 ext. 2
sspatron@swlplibrarydistrict.org