Community Art Durango Landscape Artist Reception
Community Art Durango Landscape Artist Reception
Participants present their interpretations for your enjoyment!
Students of Community Arts Durango invested six intense weeks learning the A-Z's of Oil Painting and creating stunning Bob Ross inspired paintings in the fall LANDSCAPE sessions. Come enjoy their work!
The Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301Durango, Colorado 81301