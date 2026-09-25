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Community Art Durango Landscape Artist Reception

Community Art Durango Landscape Artist Reception

Participants present their interpretations for your enjoyment!

Students of Community Arts Durango invested six intense weeks learning the A-Z's of Oil Painting and creating stunning Bob Ross inspired paintings in the fall LANDSCAPE sessions. Come enjoy their work!

The Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301
Durango, Colorado 81301