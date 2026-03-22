Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Colorado River Interstate Compact

Colorado River Interstate Compact

The Animas Valley Grange will host a presentation on the “Colorado River Interstate Compact” at 6:30 on Monday, June 15th. Steve Wolff, General Manager of the Southwestern Water Conservation District, will speak. The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served at 6:15 pm.

Steve will describe the origin of the Interstate Compact, current negotiations for future management of the Colorado River and its tributaries, and what this means for us.
This event will be held at the Animas Valley Grange Hall, 7271 County Road 203.For further information, please contact Marie at 970-382-1217.

Animas Valley Grange
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Animas Valley Grange
https://www.facebook.com/animasvalleygrange/
Animas Valley Grange
7271 CR 203
Durango , Colorado 81301
deborah.paulson@gmail.com