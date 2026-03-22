The Animas Valley Grange will host a presentation on the “Colorado River Interstate Compact” at 6:30 on Monday, June 15th. Steve Wolff, General Manager of the Southwestern Water Conservation District, will speak. The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served at 6:15 pm.

Steve will describe the origin of the Interstate Compact, current negotiations for future management of the Colorado River and its tributaries, and what this means for us.

This event will be held at the Animas Valley Grange Hall, 7271 County Road 203.For further information, please contact Marie at 970-382-1217.

