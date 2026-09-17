CO150 Film Festival: Misery

The Mancos Opera House, in collaboration with the Cult Movie Federation of Mancos, will screen the movie "Misery" on Thursday, October 1st. Doors open at 6. The event is part of the Colorado 150 Film Festival.

The CO150 Film Festival is a statewide cinematic celebration honoring Colorado's 150th anniversary, featuring 150 screenings of top Colorado-connected films across local historic theaters.

movie starts at 7 PM

Tickets- $10 via Eventbrite the day before the event, or cash/check at door:

mancosoperahouse.eventbrite.com