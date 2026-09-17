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CO150 Film Festival: Misery

CO150 Film Festival: Misery

The Mancos Opera House, in collaboration with the Cult Movie Federation of Mancos, will screen the movie "Misery" on Thursday, October 1st. Doors open at 6. The event is part of the Colorado 150 Film Festival.

The CO150 Film Festival is a statewide cinematic celebration honoring Colorado's 150th anniversary, featuring 150 screenings of top Colorado-connected films across local historic theaters.

movie starts at 7 PM

Tickets- $10 via Eventbrite the day before the event, or cash/check at door:
mancosoperahouse.eventbrite.com

Mancos Opera House
$10
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cult Movie Federation of Mancos
Mancos Opera House
136 W Grand Avenue
Mancos, Colorado 81328
970-946-3806
eastcanyon6137@gmail.com
facebook.com/mancosoperahouse/