The CO150 Film Festival is a statewide cinematic celebration honoring Colorado's 150th anniversary, featuring 150 screenings of top Colorado-connected films across local historic theaters.

The Mancos Opera House, in collaboration with the Cult Movie Federation of Mancos, is proud to be a part of this amazing event by hosting films this year.

We hope you join us for the last film of this series: True Grit (1969), 1880 Yell County, Arkansas. With revenge etched on her mind after the murder of her father by a once-trusted, cowardly jackal, plucky Mattie Ross rides to Fort Smith. Now, nothing else matters, and while aching to bring his killer to justice, Mattie enlists the help of the ageing U.S. Marshal Reuben "Rooster" J. Cogburn: a rugged, one-eyed lawman. And before long, La Boeuf, a young Texas Ranger thirsty for bounty money, joins in. However, as the unlikely trio embarks on a dangerous journey into the heart of Indian Territory, the odds are against them. But rabid vengeance keeps determined Mattie going. Is true grit enough to see justice served? (IMDB)

Thursday, December 3rdDoors open at 6pm, movie starts at 7 PMLocation- The Historic Mancos Opera HouseTickets- $10 via Eventbrite the day before the event, or cash/check at door:mancosoperahouse.eventbrite.com