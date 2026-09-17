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Classic Movies Series: Lady in the Lake (1946)

Classic Movies Series: Lady in the Lake (1946)

Travel back in time as film expert Dennis Taylor shows classic movies monthly with popcorn and interesting introductions.

Not Your Traditional Christmas Films:
October 12: Lady in the Lake (1946)
November 9: We’re No Angels (1955)
December 14: The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951)

Pine River Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org