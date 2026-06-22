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Civic Winds Jazz Orchestra Concert and Dancing

Civic Winds Jazz Orchestra Concert and Dancing

The Civic Winds Jazz Orchestra performs a free concert in the gazebo at Rotary Park at 6:30 on Friday, July 3rd.

with jazz, funk, swing, and American big band classics. Bring your dancing shoes, a picnic for dinner, and your friends & family for a very special live concert event by the river.

Rotary Park Gazebo
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Southwest Civic Winds
(970) 880-0922
swest.swcivicwinds@gmail.com
https://www.southwestcivicwinds.org/

Artist Group Info

Civic Winds Jazz Orchestra
info@southwestcivicwinds.org
https://www.southwestcivicwinds.org/concerts
Rotary Park Gazebo
1565 E. 2nd Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
info@southwestcivicwinds.org
https://www.southwestcivicwinds.org/concerts