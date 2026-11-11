Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cinematheque Series: "Kids" Movie Day!" - Save the Date!

Cinematheque Series: "Kids" Movie Day!" - Save the Date!

Save the Date for "Kids' Movie Day" at the Connie Gotsch Theatre at San Juan College - where the popcorn is FREE and families are welcome! All tickets just $2. Preshow activities will begin at 1:30pm. Stay tuned at sjcboxoffice.universitytickets.com for movie title announcement! Tickets can be purchased at the door, with our Box Office at 505-566-3430 or online!

Connie Gotsch Theatre
$2
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 16 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Juan College Henderson Fine Arts Center, Public Arts Events
505.566.3430
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu
Connie Gotsch Theatre
4601 College Blvd.
Farmington, New Mexico 87402
5055663462
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu