Cinematheque Series: "Kids" Movie Day!" - Save the Date!

Save the Date for "Kids' Movie Day" at the Connie Gotsch Theatre at San Juan College - where the popcorn is FREE and families are welcome! All tickets just $2. Preshow activities will begin at 1:30pm. Stay tuned at sjcboxoffice.universitytickets.com for movie title announcement! Tickets can be purchased at the door, with our Box Office at 505-566-3430 or online!