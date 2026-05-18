Chimney Rock Through the Ages Tour
Chimney Rock Through the Ages Tour
Chimney Rock Through the Ages Tour explores both the natural and cultural history of the area through geologic time and incorporates the anthropology and archeology of the Puebloan people.
Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)
Location: Chimney Rock National Monument
Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
CRIA Office: 970-731-7133
Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777
Chimney Rock National Monument
10/20
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Event Supported By
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
(970)731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Artist Group Info
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Chimney Rock National Monument
3179 CO-151Chimney Rock, Colorado 81121
970-883-2455