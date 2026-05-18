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Chimney Rock Through the Ages Tour

Chimney Rock Through the Ages Tour

Chimney Rock Through the Ages Tour explores both the natural and cultural history of the area through geologic time and incorporates the anthropology and archeology of the Puebloan people.

Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)

Location: Chimney Rock National Monument
Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

CRIA Office: 970-731-7133

Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777

Chimney Rock National Monument
10/20
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
(970)731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
http://www.chimneyrockco.org/

Artist Group Info

officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
Chimney Rock National Monument
3179 CO-151
Chimney Rock, Colorado 81121
970-883-2455
https://bit.ly/3cueya