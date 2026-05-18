Chimney Rock Great House Tour

Great House Tour (daily and family friendly) goes to the top of the mesa ridge for a 360-degree panoramic view of the landscape and a close-up of the two pinnacles with stops along the way to learn about the ancient Puebloan structures.

Dates: May 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31

Time: 10:30 am

Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)

Location: Chimney Rock National Monument

Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

CRIA Office: 970-731-7133

Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777

