Chimney Rock Great House Tour
Chimney Rock Great House Tour
Great House Tour (daily and family friendly) goes to the top of the mesa ridge for a 360-degree panoramic view of the landscape and a close-up of the two pinnacles with stops along the way to learn about the ancient Puebloan structures.
Dates: May 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31
Time: 10:30 am
Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)
Location: Chimney Rock National Monument
Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
CRIA Office: 970-731-7133
Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777
Chimney Rock National Monument
10/20
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through May 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
(970)731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Artist Group Info
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Chimney Rock National Monument
3179 CO-151Chimney Rock, Colorado 81121
970-883-2455