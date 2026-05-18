Chimney Rock Full Moon Program

Chimney Rock National Monuments presents a Full Moon Program, starting at 7:45PM on Saturday, May 30th.

Events include a presentation on the Ancestral Puebloan ties to astronomy and the Chacoan culture.

Information and Tickets are at chimneyrockco.org.

A three-hour event culminating in a unique experience of viewing the moon rise from atop Chimney Rock Mesa.

Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)

Location: Chimney Rock National Monument

Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

CRIA Office: 970-731-7133

Information and Tickets: 877-444-6777

