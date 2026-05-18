Chimney Rock Full Moon Program
Chimney Rock Full Moon Program
Chimney Rock National Monuments presents a Full Moon Program, starting at 7:45PM on Saturday, May 30th.
Events include a presentation on the Ancestral Puebloan ties to astronomy and the Chacoan culture.
Information and Tickets are at chimneyrockco.org.
A three-hour event culminating in a unique experience of viewing the moon rise from atop Chimney Rock Mesa.
Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)
Location: Chimney Rock National Monument
Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
CRIA Office: 970-731-7133
Information and Tickets: 877-444-6777
Chimney Rock National Monument
10/20
07:45 PM - 08:40 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
(970)731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Artist Group Info
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Chimney Rock National Monument
3179 CO-151Chimney Rock, Colorado 81121
970-883-2455