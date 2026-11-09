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Cast and Connect with 5 Rivers Trout Unlimited

Cast and Connect with 5 Rivers Trout Unlimited

Let's meet at Blue Wing Coffee in the Smiley Building for a coffee or something and just chat about what's on your mind. Most topics are welcome (we'll avoid politics), but particularly about our rivers, fishing, and things you would like to see 5RTU help with down the road.

Look for a table with some 5RTU brochures, a sign, or someone in 5RTU gear and pull up a chair!

We'll do this monthly on at Tuesday 8:30 and 10AM. See you there!

For further info or questions, contact Joe at jhwolf@yahoo.com

Smiley Building
08:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

5 Rivers Trout Unlimited
ski3pin@yahoo.com
https://fiveriverstu.org/

Artist Group Info

pikaenterprisesllc@gmail.com
Smiley Building
1309 E. 3rd Ave.
Durango, Colorado 81301