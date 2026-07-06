Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cast and Connect with 5 Rivers Trout Unlimited

Cast and Connect with 5 Rivers Trout Unlimited

5 Rivers Trout Unlimited invite the public to "Cast & Connect" at 9AM on Sunday at the Upper Hermosa Creek Trailhead. Attendees should bring their own fishing gear.

- Look for a truck with the 5RTU Banner in the lot *before* crossing the East Fork to the main trailhead.

What to bring: Fishing gear! If you let us know ahead of time, we could get a rod and reel or two. Reach out to fiveriverstu@gmail.com if so!

An informal meetup for anglers that just want to meet others, at the confluence of the mainstem Hermosa and East Fork.

Upper Hermosa Creek
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

5 Rivers Trout Unlimited
ski3pin@yahoo.com
https://fiveriverstu.org/

Artist Group Info

pikaenterprisesllc@gmail.com
Upper Hermosa Creek