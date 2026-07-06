Cast and Connect with 5 Rivers Trout Unlimited

5 Rivers Trout Unlimited invite the public to "Cast & Connect" at 9AM on Sunday at the Upper Hermosa Creek Trailhead. Attendees should bring their own fishing gear.

- Look for a truck with the 5RTU Banner in the lot *before* crossing the East Fork to the main trailhead.

What to bring: Fishing gear! If you let us know ahead of time, we could get a rod and reel or two. Reach out to fiveriverstu@gmail.com if so!

An informal meetup for anglers that just want to meet others, at the confluence of the mainstem Hermosa and East Fork.