KSUT Conversation: More on the Green Amendment that recognizes a clean environment as a human right

In this KSUT Conversation, we hear from Maya K. Van Rossum, who coined the term 'Green Amendment.'

A Green Amendment is a constitutional addition to the Bill of Rights that legally recognizes a clean environment (such as pure water, clean air, and a stable climate) as an inalienable human right.

KSUT's Tami Graham talks with Rossum about the fight for a clean, safe, and healthy environment and the status of Green Amendments in various states, including Colorado.

Maya is the founder of Green Amendments For the Generations, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring passage of Green Amendments in every state constitution in the U.S., as well as at the federal level.