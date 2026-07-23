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KSUT Conversation: More on the Green Amendment that recognizes a clean environment as a human right

Four Corners Public Radio
Published July 23, 2026 at 8:50 AM MDT
Courtesy Green Amendments For the Generations
Green Amendment advocates, including Maya K. Van Rossum, at bottom left.

In this KSUT Conversation, we hear from Maya K. Van Rossum, who coined the term 'Green Amendment.'

A Green Amendment is a constitutional addition to the Bill of Rights that legally recognizes a clean environment (such as pure water, clean air, and a stable climate) as an inalienable human right.

KSUT's Tami Graham talks with Rossum about the fight for a clean, safe, and healthy environment and the status of Green Amendments in various states, including Colorado.

Maya is the founder of Green Amendments For the Generations, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring passage of Green Amendments in every state constitution in the U.S., as well as at the federal level.
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