Brush and Blade - Artist Demonstration at Spring Gallery Walk

Join us for the kickoff of Earthen Vessel Gallery’s 50th Anniversary Celebration!

Enjoy an evening of art, community, and live painting with Brush & Blade, a demonstration featuring Kathleen Steventon and George Bodde, two artists with distinct approaches to the landscape. Kathleen uses expressive palette knife techniques to build bold texture and movement, while George uses brushwork to capture atmosphere, light, and form.

Guests are also invited to help launch our collaborative community painting. Add your mark to a shared canvas that will evolve throughout the summer and be unveiled in September.