Bows and BBQ Social
Bows and BBQ Social
The Southwest Colorado Archery Association will hold their first "Bows & Bar B Q" social event from 4 to 6PM on Saturday, May 16th at Serious Texas BBQ South. The event will include door prizes, information about the new archery club and more.
More information is available by email: swcosa@gmail.com.
Help us raise funds to start purchasing our first set of targets.
Serious Texas BBQ South
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Southwest Colorado Archery Alliance
NA
swcoarchery@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
swcosa@gmail.com
Serious Texas BBQ South
650 S Camino Del RioDurango, Colorado 81301
swcoArchery@gmail.com