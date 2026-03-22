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Bows and BBQ Social

Bows and BBQ Social

The Southwest Colorado Archery Association will hold their first "Bows & Bar B Q" social event from 4 to 6PM on Saturday, May 16th at Serious Texas BBQ South. The event will include door prizes, information about the new archery club and more.
More information is available by email: swcosa@gmail.com.

Help us raise funds to start purchasing our first set of targets.

Serious Texas BBQ South
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Southwest Colorado Archery Alliance
NA
swcoarchery@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/groups/955374191000790

Artist Group Info

swcosa@gmail.com
Serious Texas BBQ South
650 S Camino Del Rio
Durango, Colorado 81301
swcoArchery@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/groups/955374191000790