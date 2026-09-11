Feat of Clay Artists’ Co-op presents a book signing of “The Turquoise Bead” by Terry Nichols. The book signing will take place on Saturday, December 5 from 2-4PM.

Feat of Clay Artists’ Co-op is located at 222 North Main in Aztec, NM and is open Tuesday from 1:30-5pm and Wednesday-Saturday, 10am-5pm. For more information about this show or about the Feat of Clay Artists Co-op, please contact the gallery at 505-333-4312.

