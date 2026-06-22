Book Club: West with Giraffes by Lynda Rutledge

Register at the reference desk, then join us to discuss the book at the library. A free book is available for the first 15 people who register and attend!

Books available six weeks before book club date.

About the book:

Part adventure, part historical saga, and part coming-of-age love story, West with Giraffes explores what it means to be changed by the grace of animals, the kindness of strangers, the passing of time, and a story told before it’s too late."

Free Book Agreement - for folks who pick up a free copy of a DPL book club book

I agree to:

Register for the book club online

Attend the book club in-person (first Tuesday of the month, at DPL, 6pm)

Cancel in advanced if I can no longer attend

Return my free book to the Reference desk after I cancel my registration

If I fail to cancel my registration and return the book in advance, then I understand that I will not be eligible for free books in future book clubs (although I will be able to attend and source the book in another way).