Book Club: West with Giraffes by Lynda Rutledge
Book Club: West with Giraffes by Lynda Rutledge
Register at the reference desk, then join us to discuss the book at the library. A free book is available for the first 15 people who register and attend!
Books available six weeks before book club date.
About the book:
Part adventure, part historical saga, and part coming-of-age love story, West with Giraffes explores what it means to be changed by the grace of animals, the kindness of strangers, the passing of time, and a story told before it’s too late."
Free Book Agreement - for folks who pick up a free copy of a DPL book club book
I agree to:
Register for the book club online
Attend the book club in-person (first Tuesday of the month, at DPL, 6pm)
Cancel in advanced if I can no longer attend
Return my free book to the Reference desk after I cancel my registration
If I fail to cancel my registration and return the book in advance, then I understand that I will not be eligible for free books in future book clubs (although I will be able to attend and source the book in another way).