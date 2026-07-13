Book Club: Speculative Fiction

Fantasy, Science Fiction, Post-apocalyptic, and More!

Join us at Bread Downtown (135 E 8th St) for a "nontraditional" book club, where the discussion is based on a genre/topic rather than a specific book!

There's no required reading for these "nontraditional" book clubs, just a topic/genre to discuss and plenty of delicious snacks to enjoy!

According to the Oxford Dictionary, Speculative Fiction is "a genre of fiction that encompasses works in which the setting is other than the real world, involving supernatural, futuristic, or other imagined elements." Let's talk about our favorite titles in this "otherworldly" genre!