Rep. Lauren Boebert’s adult son faces felony charges of sexual exploitation of a child

Updated at 5:42 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.

Tyler Boebert, 21, son of Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, is facing five new felony charges ranging from sexual exploitation of a child to sexual exploitation of a child with enticement that also included a video. Court records show the date of the incident(s) allegedly occurred more than two years ago.

He is currently out on bond and scheduled to appear before Judge Jill McConaughy in Garfield County on Aug. 19.

Rep. Boebert is seeking reelection in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, which includes the eastern plains and parts of the Front Range. She previously represented the 3rd Congressional District from January 2021 to January 2025. She narrowly won reelection in the 3rd Congressional District in 2022 in one of the closest races in the country. She later moved across the state to run in a deeply Republican district.

In a statement to CPR, she said, “I love my son. We take these allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time.”

The latest charges facing Rep. Boebert’s adult son stem from alleged offense(s) occurring on Jan. 1, 2024.



Sexual exploitation of a child with enticement

Sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child sexual abuse material with the intent to distribute

Sexual exploitation of a child with video

Two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

According to an arrest affidavit, the investigation started with a Safe2Tell report that videos of teens having sex with each other had been posted to a newly created Instagram account. The teens range in age from 14-18 years old. The case involves 16 videos and images, some of which involved underage teens.

Multiple videos and images that constitute “child sexual abuse material”, in this case videos of sexual activity, were posted on the page. The affidavit says one such video was of Tyler Boebert having sex with a girl 11-months younger than him. The affidavit states that he was 18 at the time and the girl was 17.

Tyler Boebert is accused of producing, possessing and distributing sexually exploitative material of him having intercourse with a girl who was under 18. The affidavit states Tyler Boebert “caused, induced and enticed a child to be used in explicit sexual conduct for the making of sexually exploitative material.”

Previous run-ins with the law

Tyler Boebert has a long legal history.

In July of 2025, he received a citation for misdemeanor child abuse negligence no injury, tied to an incident involving his young son. Tyler Boebert entered a plea of guilty and has a sentencing hearing scheduled for September 4, 2026.

In February 2024, he was arrested in Garfield County by Rifle Police in connection with a string of vehicle trespassing and property thefts over allegations that he was breaking into vehicles to steal credit cards and other identification documents, such as driver’s licenses and passports.



He pleaded guilty to a felony for attempting to commit identity theft, received a deferred sentence, community service and probation. Last year, a complaint for revocation of probation was filed in the case, and a sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 10, 2026.

CPR’s Ben Markus and Nicole Vap contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: This article was updated with more information from the affidavit and a statement from Rep. Lauren Boebert.

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