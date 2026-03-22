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Book Club: Queer Writing

Book Club: Queer Writing

Join us at Bread Downtown (135 E 8th St) for a "nontraditional" book club, where the discussion is based on a genre/topic rather than a specific book!

There's no required reading for these "nontraditional" book clubs, just a topic/genre to discuss and plenty of delicious snacks to enjoy!

In celebration of Pride Month, we are discussing queer writing!

Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
durangogov.org/library
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301