Book Club: Queer Writing
Book Club: Queer Writing
Join us at Bread Downtown (135 E 8th St) for a "nontraditional" book club, where the discussion is based on a genre/topic rather than a specific book!
There's no required reading for these "nontraditional" book clubs, just a topic/genre to discuss and plenty of delicious snacks to enjoy!
In celebration of Pride Month, we are discussing queer writing!
Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301