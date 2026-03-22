Book Club: Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
Book Club: Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
Register at the reference desk, then join us to discuss the book at the library. A free book is available for the first 15 people who register and attend!
Books available six weeks before book club date.
About the book:
"A newly sober, orphaned son of Iranian immigrants, guided by the voices of artists, poets, and kings, embarks on a remarkable search for a family secret that leads him to a terminally ill painter living out her final days in the Brooklyn Museum. Electrifying, funny, and wholly original, Martyr! heralds the arrival of an essential new voice in contemporary fiction.
Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301