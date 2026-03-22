Book Club: Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

Register at the reference desk, then join us to discuss the book at the library. A free book is available for the first 15 people who register and attend!

Books available six weeks before book club date.

About the book:

"A newly sober, orphaned son of Iranian immigrants, guided by the voices of artists, poets, and kings, embarks on a remarkable search for a family secret that leads him to a terminally ill painter living out her final days in the Brooklyn Museum. Electrifying, funny, and wholly original, Martyr! heralds the arrival of an essential new voice in contemporary fiction.