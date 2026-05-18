Birding at Chimney Rock Tour
Birding at Chimney Rock Tour
The Audubon Society presents a "Birding at Chimney Rock" Tour at 8AM on Friday, May 29th. More information is at chimneyrockco.org.
It affords a wonderful opportunity to observe and learn about birds that are native to the area.
Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)
Location: Chimney Rock National Monument
Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
CRIA Office: 970-731-7133
Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777
Chimney Rock National Monument
10/20
08:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
(970)731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Artist Group Info
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Chimney Rock National Monument
3179 CO-151Chimney Rock, Colorado 81121
970-883-2455