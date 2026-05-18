The Audubon Society presents a "Birding at Chimney Rock" Tour at 8AM on Friday, May 29th. More information is at chimneyrockco.org.

It affords a wonderful opportunity to observe and learn about birds that are native to the area.

Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)

Location: Chimney Rock National Monument

Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

CRIA Office: 970-731-7133

Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777

