Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Birding at Chimney Rock Tour

Birding at Chimney Rock Tour

The Audubon Society presents a "Birding at Chimney Rock" Tour at 8AM on Friday, May 29th. More information is at chimneyrockco.org.

It affords a wonderful opportunity to observe and learn about birds that are native to the area.

Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)

Location: Chimney Rock National Monument
Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

CRIA Office: 970-731-7133
Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777

Chimney Rock National Monument
10/20
08:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
(970)731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
http://www.chimneyrockco.org/

Artist Group Info

officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
Chimney Rock National Monument
3179 CO-151
Chimney Rock, Colorado 81121
970-883-2455
https://bit.ly/3cueya