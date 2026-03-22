Mesa Verde National Park will host three free beginner astrophotography workshops.

The workshops will be held on the nights of Tuesday, July 14th; Wednesday, July 15th; and Thursday, July 16th.

Each night is a stand-alone workshop and begins at 7:15pm near the park entrance and will wrap up around midnight.

An optional drop-in session will be held the following day, indoors, to learn how to edit your photos.

