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Beginner Astrophotography Workshops

Beginner Astrophotography Workshops

Mesa Verde National Park will host three free beginner astrophotography workshops.

The workshops will be held on the nights of Tuesday, July 14th; Wednesday, July 15th; and Thursday, July 16th.
Each night is a stand-alone workshop and begins at 7:15pm near the park entrance and will wrap up around midnight.

An optional drop-in session will be held the following day, indoors, to learn how to edit your photos.

Mesa Verde National Park
07:15 PM - 12:00 AM, every day through Jul 16, 2026.
Mesa Verde National Park
https://www.nps.gov/meve/planyourvisit/stargazing.htm