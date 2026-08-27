Before It Became James Ranch

Founded in 1961 by David and Kay James, the James Ranch has gone from a great place to raise a family to a highly regarded regenerative agricultural and multi- generational family business.

But what was it like before it became the James Ranch? Join Jenn James Wheeling on a quick tour of the ranch’s history from the 1870s to 1961. Learn the Animas Valley’s unique creation story, the challenges the

early settlers faced, and how crucial the Animas Valley and Hermosa were to Silverton’s survival as well as the little-known characters that played outsized roles in the area’s development.

This event is limited to 40 people, and you must register to attend. The grill will be open, but come early or expect lines!