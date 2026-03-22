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Be Local Bash

Be Local Bash

The Be Local Bash takes place from 4:30 to 6:30 on Tuesday, June 9th at the Rochester Hotel in Durango.
Open to the entire community, the event offers discounted tickets for Local First members, for an evening celebrating the people, partnerships, and purpose that power localism in La Plata County.

The evening begins with light bites from Graze Colorado, a cash bar, and live music by Leah Orlikowski, brought to you by Jimmy’s Music & Supply. The program will also feature a keynote from John Shaw of Shaw Solar, followed by the announcement of this year’s Indie Awards, recognizing the individuals and businesses making a meaningful impact in our community:

Local Legend
Rising Star
Community Collaborator
Sustainability Champion
Localist of the Year

We’ll also reflect on a year of impact, celebrate outstanding Local First members, and share what’s ahead as we continue building a thriving, resilient, and connected local economy.

The Rochester Hotel
$30-35
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Local First Foundation
9707996618
doug@local-first.org
http://foundation.local-first.org
The Rochester Hotel
726 E 2nd Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301
970.764.0035
stay@rochesterhotel.com
https://rochesterhotel.com/