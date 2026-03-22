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Babysitter Training

Babysitter Training

This two-day training course trains teens (12 -18 years old) on basic childcare, nutrition, and an introductory understanding of early learning and social-emotional literacy skills.

The training also features a full-day basic lifesaving course including CPR/First Aid training, allowing teens to receive an official certification from the American Heart Association. All certified teens may become part of the library’s babysitter referral list, which helps match local teens with families looking for childcare. If space allows, alumni students can re-cert their CPR/First Aid certifications. The course fee is $30 and must be paid before the class. The cost for recertification is $20. Please register by May 23rd. A minimum of 10 participants is needed for this class to run.

https://forms.gle/bh4CoXCnSDRma9YSA

Pine River Library
$30.00
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Jun 02, 2026.

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org