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Auditions for Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

Auditions for Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

Theater Ensemble Arts is holding auditions for its upcoming September performance of Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. A variety of roles are available. Auditions will be cold readings from the script. No experience is required. Call 505-326-2839 for more information.

Scene Shop
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Theater Ensemble Arts
505-326-2839
teartsnm@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/TEAcommunitytheatre/?ref=bookmarks

Artist Group Info

teartsnm@gmail.com
Scene Shop
818 West Arrington
Farmington, New Mexico 87401
5053262839
teartsnm@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/TEAcommunitytheatre